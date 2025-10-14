Moore brought in three of five targets for 42 yards while adding 10 rushing yards on two attempts in Monday's 25-24 win over Washington.

Moore finished in a tie with fellow starter Rome Odunze with both players recording five targets apiece in Monday's win. The former had the superior fantasy score when factoring in his work as a rusher. Moore has been a bit of a letdown in fantasy with his 19-215-1 receiving line across five starts. The 28-year-old is still providing enough of a floor for his managers to warrant starting against the Saints on Sunday.