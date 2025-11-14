Moore (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Moore made it back to full practice participation by the end of the week, after not taking part at all on Wednesday. He hurt his shoulder during last week's win over the Giants, briefly exiting the game before returning to a reduced role in the second half. Moore's target rate is just 17.8 percent this year -- his first time ever below 20 percent -- but recent comments from Bears coach Ben Johnson suggest the team is pleased with how Moore has adapted to a role with modest target volume. It could be a different story later this season if a brutal second-half schedule gets the best of the 6-3 Bears.