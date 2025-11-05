Moore (hip/groin) did not practice Wednesday.

Moore and Rome Odunze (ankle/heel) both began Week 9 as non-participants at practice before being cleared for Chicago's upset win over the Bengals, so both wideouts could simply set to again have their reps capped approaching Sunday's contest against the Giants. He managed to score twice versus Cincinnati, albeit in unorthodox fashion, with one passing touchdown (a connection to Caleb Williams) and one rushing score). Luther Burden (concussion) managed to practice in full Wednesday.