Moore caught three of five targets for 68 yards, rushed three times for eight yards and lost a fumble in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Moore stayed down after taking a big hit in the fourth quarter but eventually stayed in the game after talking to trainers, as evidenced by his fumble, which came as the Bears were attempting laterals on the game's final play. He occasionally lined up in the backfield in addition to his customary role at wide receiver, so Moore looks likely to handle a few rushing attempts on a weekly basis moving forward. Moore led the Bears in receiving yards each of the past two seasons, so it's no surprise that he topped that category for the team in Monday's season opener. The 28-year-old wide receiver should remain heavily involved in Week 2 against the Lions.