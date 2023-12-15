Moore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

In the midst of the Bears' 28-13 win against the Lions this past Sunday, Moore twisted his ankle but played through the pain en route to six catches (on 10 targets) for 68 yards and one touchdown and three carries for 20 yards and another score. The injury kept him out of drills Wednesday, but he proceeded to log a limited session Thursday before returning to all activity to wrap up Week 15 prep. This last point is a good enough sign that Moore will be available Sunday, but his status won't be confirmed until approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.