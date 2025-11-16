Moore caught one of three targets for 18 yards and rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Vikings.

Moore has just one catch in the last two games combined after recording at least three catches in each of the 18 preceding regular-season games. Recent first-round draft picks Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland have led Chicago's passing game in recent weeks, and Moore's opportunities have been limited in a run-first Bears offense. Moore's pedigree suggests he's likely to bounce back at some point, and a Week 12 home game against a Steelers defense that has struggled to defend the pass offers an opportunity for the 28-year-old wide receiver to do so.