Moore caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Lions.

Moore was nearly blanked in Week 18, securing his only pass for 11 yards in the second quarter. The 28-year-old had another chance to serve as the team's No. 1 wideout with Rome Odunze (foot) sidelined, but he recorded his second straight one-catch performance. Moore has now finished the regular season having caught 50 of 85 targets for 682 yards and six scores while adding 79 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries over 17 contests. The wide receiver will now look to get back on track in the wild-card round next weekend against the Packers.