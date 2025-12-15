Moore recorded four receptions on five targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns.

Moore didn't see a big bump in targets even with the continued absence of Rome Odunze (foot), finishing tied for second on the team with five opportunities. However, he delivered splash plays throughout the game to deliver a big fantasy performance. Moore's longest catch of the day went for 25 yards just before halftime, but his most impactful catches were scores of six and 22 yards -- the latter of which was a highlight-reel catch between two defenders. He remains an inconsistent producer, but he has now scored multiple times in two of his last four games while also topping 60 yards in both of those contests.