Moore brought in four of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 25-24 win over Las Vegas.

Moore took a back seat to Rome Odunze (4-69-1) yet again as a changing of the guard appears to have taken place in Chicago's receiver room. The 28-year-old Moore has taken on more of a complementary role alongside the Bears' upstart receivers, resulting in fantasy totals below what managers had bargained for heading into drafts. Moore still possesses a consistent role in new head coach Ben Johnson's offense, garnering five to six targets on a weekly basis. With tempered expectations, Moore can still provide flex value out of Chicago's upcoming bye week when play resumes against the Commanders in Week 6.