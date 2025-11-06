Moore (hip/groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

As was the case in each of the previous three weeks, Moore has began Week 10 prep as a non-participant before upgrading to a limited practice a day later. Assuming the pattern from previous weeks continues to hold, Moore will practice fully Friday and avoid an injury designation for this Sunday's game against the Giants. In the four games since the Bears' Week 5 bye, Moore is averaging 67.3 yards from scrimmage and has scored one touchdown.