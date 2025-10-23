Bears' DJ Moore: Practices in limited fashion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Moore was able to take some reps in the Bears' second Week 8 practice after he was held out of Wednesday's session entirely while nursing a hip issue. The Bears haven't yet indicated that Moore's status for Sunday's game in Baltimore is in any jeopardy, but he'll most likely need to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice to avoid taking a questionable tag into the weekend.