Moore finished with just two catches on two targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers.

Moore was held in check in his Bears debut, with five teammates garnering more looks than him in the passing game. To his credit, Moore hauled in the only pair of throws his way, but he nonetheless failed to make a meaningful impact in his first game with quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago's top offseason addition will strive to make a bigger splash in Week 2 while facing a Tampa Bay secondary he knows well from his time in Carolina.