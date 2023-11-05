Moore secured three of five targets for 55 yards in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

It was a ragged day all the way around for the normally reliable receiver, finishing behind both Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney in receptions while also losing a fumble in Bears territory early in the third quarter that led to a Saints field goal. Moore has now been under the 100-yard mark in four consecutive contests after a stellar two-game stretch in Weeks 4 and 5, but he could have Justin Fields (thumb) back under center in a Week 10 home matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.