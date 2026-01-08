Moore (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Packers.

Moore followed up Tuesday's limited walkthrough and Wednesday's capped practice with a full session Thursday, thereby clearing him to play through a knee issue. Fellow WR Rome Odunze (foot) appears poised for his first game action since Week 13 after avoiding a designation on Thursday's injury report. As such, the Bears will have all options in the receiving corps available in Round 1 of the playoffs.