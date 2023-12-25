Moore notched three catches (on six targets) for 18 yards during Sunday's 27-16 victory versus the Cardinals.

On the Bears' second play from scrimmage, Moore recorded a six-yard catch, but as he was taken to the ground, his right ankle was rolled up on. He remained on the turf for several minutes and then visited the sideline tent for even longer, but after being deemed questionable to return, he reentered the contest. Overall, it marked Moore's least productive outing in terms of yards this season, and the six targets matched his third fewest in a game through 15 outings. Afterward, he told Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago that he "was hurting" but then "thought ... 'Why not just go out there and play?'" As such, Moore seems like a good bet to show up on Bears injury reports as the team prepares for its next game Sunday, Dec. 31 against the Falcons.