Moore caught seven of nine targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.

Moore's production picked back up with Justin Fields (thumb) throwing him the ball for the first time since Week 6. After failing to get into the end zone in any of Tyson Bagent's four starts, Moore scored his sixth touchdown in Fields' seven starts. The score came on a 39-yard deep deep ball in the third quarter. Moore came four yards short of his fourth 100-yard receiving performance in Fields' last five full games, so Chicago's No. 1 receiver will have plenty of Week 12 fantasy appeal on Monday Night Football against Minnesota's shaky secondary.