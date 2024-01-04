Moore (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Moore was forced out of a Week 16 win against the Cardinals for a handful of snaps after his right ankle was rolled up on, but he avoided the Bears' Week 17 practice report entirely. He then had a field day versus the Falcons this past Sunday, reeling off nine catches (on 13 targets) for 159 yards and one touchdown. Nearly two weeks removed from the initial injury, Moore is experiencing restrictions on his on-field work, likely as a precautionary measure, and there's a chance Chicago clears up his status for Sunday's game in Green Bay as soon as it posts its final injury report of the week Friday.