Moore will remain the Bears' No. 1 receiver in Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Lions due to Rome Odunze (foot) being ruled inactive for the contest.

Moore has had his moments during the four games Odunze has missed before Sunday, posting a 9-166-3 line on 12 targets in Weeks 15-16. The veteran wideout saw a significant downturn in the Week 17 loss to the 49ers with a one-catch, seven-yard effort while battling an illness, but Moore should be back to full health Sunday as Chicago looks to clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win.