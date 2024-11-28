Moore caught eight passes for 97 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets against Detroit on Thursday.

There were some missed opportunities and overall it wasn't an efficient day for Moore on a per-target basis, but the target volume and resulting production still made it a good day for Moore's fantasy investors. That the Bears managed to lose in such memorable and embarrassing fashion might provoke further shakeups in the Chicago coaching staff, but the last two weeks have otherwise been encouraging for Moore. The Bears face San Francisco on the road in Week 14.