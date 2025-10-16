Bears' DJ Moore: Returns as limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (hip/groin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
This is a notable development considering Moore was hospitalized following Monday's win at Washington for further medical evaluation. Coach Ben Johnson revealed the concern to be a groin injury Tuesday, and Moore then didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough due to listed hip and groin issues. In the end, Friday's practice report will unveil Moore's odds to suit up Sunday against the Saints.