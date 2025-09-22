Moore recorded four receptions on five targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Cowboys. He added three rushes for seven yards.

Moore continued to be overshadowed by Rome Odunze, but he also lost out to Luther Burden in the blowout win. Moore still finished second on the team in targets, but his longest gain went for only 12 yards as he was targeted exclusively in short areas of the field. He saved his day with a four-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, his first trip to the end zone this season. Nevertheless, Moore has yet to see more than six targets in a game and has topped 50 receiving yards only once in three contests.