Moore hauled in five of eight targets for 52 yards and a touchdown while adding eight yards on one rush attempt in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams.

Moore scored the game's first touchdown in the second quarter, but it wouldn't be enough to lift the Bears past the divisional round of the playoffs in 2025. The 28-year-old saw his production dip significantly for the second year in a row after finishing with a 50-682-6 receiving line across 17 starts during the regular season. Moore did take on a larger role once the playoffs got under way, where he would go on to average 5.5 receptions and 58.0 yards while scoring a touchdown in each of his two appearances. Despite the veteran wideout's diminishing production in the regular season, Moore should retain his starting job with Chicago after signing a four-year, $110 million contract back in 2024.