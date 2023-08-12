Moore caught his only target for a 62-yard touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee.

Moore was an after-the-catch monster both at Carolina in the NFL and at Maryland in college, so the skills he demonstrated on his 62-yard screen pass touchdown were nothing new. It certainly is something new for the Chicago offense, however, and provides a direct example of how the Bears offense could be significantly improved in 2023. Plays like that are a reminder of why Moore will likely be Chicago's lead target in 2023, and with considerable distance between himself and whichever second-leading pass catcher emerges.