Moore secured six of seven targets for 64 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for minus-5 yards in the Bears' 31-27 wild-card win over the Packers on Saturday.

Moore paced the Bears' wideouts in receptions and receiving yards while tying Luther Burden for the lead in targets on the night. The veteran also made up for a drop earlier in Chicago's game-winning drive by hauling in a 25-yard scoring strike from Caleb Williams that would prove to be the game-winning touchdown. Moore should continue playing an integral role in next weekend's divisional-round clash against either the 49ers or Eagles.