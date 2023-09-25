Moore had three receptions on six targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-10 loss to Kansas City.

Moore cashed in his first touchdown with the Bears on the team's final offensive drive of an ugly loss Sunday. Garbage-time scores count all the same in fantasy, giving the wideout his second consecutive quality line after going for 104 yards last week. He did leave a chunk of yards on the table on a deep pass attempt from Justin Fields that was dropped by the normally sure-handed receiver. Moore will draw a tough matchup against shutdown corner Patrick Surtain when the Bears face the Broncos next Sunday.