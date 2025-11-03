Moore went 1-for-1 passing for two yards and one touchdown, added four receptions for 72 yards on six targets, and rushed once for 17 yards and one touchdown in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Moore has 145 receiving yards over his last two contests (72 this game and 73 last week) after failing to reach 60 yards in any of his previous five. He's working his way back into weekly WR3 territory with multi-phase involvement boosting his opportunities.