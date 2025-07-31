Moore has been getting reps out of the backfield at Bears training camp, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

"He's a physical, run-after-catch, just-get-me-the-ball type of guy," coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday. "There's a number of things that we're looking to do and explore how we get him the ball and get him in space." Moore is no stranger to seeing snaps out of the backfield, as he registered a career-high 14 carries last season, turning them into 75 scoreless yards. The Panthers also used Moore in a similar role during his 2018 rookie season, handing him the ball 13 times for 172 yards. Chicago has a plethora of weapons at Caleb Williams' disposal, and Moore is consistently being taken as a WR2 in fantasy drafts this summer.