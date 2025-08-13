Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday that the Bears' starters, including Moore, will suit up for Sunday's preseason game against Buffalo, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Moore and the majority of starters sat out Chicago's preseason opener against Miami last weekend, presumably while still picking up Johnson's playbook, but the first-team offense will make its exhibition debut versus the Bills on Sunday. Johnson has regularly deployed Moore out of the backfield throughout training camp, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports, with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle saying the team is "trying to get him touches in every way we can." Moore remains positioned as the No. 1 wideout for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, but given the tough target competition of Chicago's crowded skill-position groups, an uptick in designed plays out of the backfield would be a welcome development. Last season, Moore logged a career-high 14 carries for 75 yards, though he didn't score on the ground.