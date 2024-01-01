Moore brought in nine of 13 targets for 159 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 37-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Moore easily paced the Bears in receptions, receiving yards and targets, authoring his first 100-yard game since Week 12 and only his second overall since Week 5. Moore also opened the scoring on the day with a seven-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter, and he appeared completely unencumbered by the ankle injury that cost him some time in Week 16. Moore will have one more chance to build on what has already been a career-best campaign when the Bears face the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 18.