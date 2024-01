Moore (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Moore missed part of the the Week 16 win over the Cardinals after a defender rolled up on his ankle, but he returned to that game and looked no worse for wear in Week 17 against the Falcons, posting 159 yards and a touchdown. The star receiver's likely to upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday and could avoid the injury report altogether as the Bears try to play spoiler against the NFC North rival Packers on Sunday.