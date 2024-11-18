Moore secured all seven targets for 62 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Bears' 20-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Moore led the Bears in receptions while checking in second in receiving yards in Chicago's first game under interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. The veteran wideout's catch total was his highest since Week 3, while his yardage tally was his best over the last five games. Given Moore hadn't cleared 33 receiving yards in the last four contests under former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, there's reason for optimism heading into a Week 12 home clash against an inconsistent Vikings secondary.