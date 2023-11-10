Moore secured five of nine targets for 58 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Bears' 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Moore set the pace for the Bears in receiving yards and targets while tying Cole Kmet for the team lead in receptions. The talented wideout wasn't able to come close to a top-end performance against his old squad, but Moore's receiving yardage total was his highest since his breakout 230-yard effort in Week 5 against the Commanders. The veteran could see a boost in production again in a Week 11 divisional clash against the Lions on Nov. 19 that should mark Justin Fields' (thumb) return to action.