Moore (illness) is active for Sunday's contest at San Francisco.

Both Moore and fellow WR Olamide Zaccheaus were added to the Bears' Week 17 injury report Sunday morning as questionable due to respective illnesses. While Moore will be available to the offense this weekend, Zaccheaus won't be along with Rome Odunze, the latter of whom is missing a fourth straight game due to a stress fracture in his foot. In the prior three outings with Odunze on the sideline, Moore combined for a 10-162-3 line on 15 targets.