Moore brought in five of seven targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

In what is a rare instance this season, Moore outperformed fellow wideout Rome Odunze on the afternoon, leading the Bears in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second to his teammate in targets. Moore also was the only one of the two to get into the end zone, recording touchdowns of five and 25 yards in the first and third quarter, respectively. The veteran wideout hadn't gotten into the end zone since Week 3 prior to Sunday, and his performance snapped an ugly two-game funk where he'd recorded just one catch for 18 yards on seven targets. Moore and the Bears' air attack draw a tough Week 13 matchup on Black Friday, when they'll travel to face the defending champion Eagles.