Moore recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Lions. He added three rushes for 20 yards and an additional touchdown.

Moore got involved in the offense immediately, as he capped the team's opening drive with a 16-yard rushing touchdown. However, he was held off the stat sheet for the rest of the half and didn't have a reception or target at halftime. That changed in the final two quarters, and he still managed to lead the team in targets, receptions and yards. Moore's day as a receiver was highlighted by a 38-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter when he beat his defender deep for what ultimately became the game-winning touchdown. He now has a touchdown in two of his last three games and has 278 receiving yards in that same span.