Moore (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday.

Moore missed Wednesday's practice due to the shoulder injury that forced him to briefly exit last week's win over the Giants, though he retook the field early in the third quarter. It's encouraging to see Moore back on the practice field and handling at least limited reps, but if he isn't able to upgrade to a full session Friday, he'll risk carrying an injury designation into Sunday's road contest against the Vikings. Rome Odunze (ankle) also upgraded to a limited practice Thursday after having been sidelined Wednesday.