Moore (hip/groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After each of the Bears' top four receivers -- Moore, Rome Odunze (heel), Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) and Luther Burden (concussion) -- sat out Wednesday's session, the team received some good news with all but Moore logging limited workouts Thursday. Assuming Moore is able to maintain limited participation or upgrade to full activity Friday, he should be in line to play this Sunday in Cincinnati.