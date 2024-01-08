Moore caught four passes on six targets for 64 yards in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

After five seasons in Carolina, Moore had the best quarterback play during his time in the NFL, and he turned into to a career year. The veteran caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns on 130 targets. Although the target total was the fourth-highest of his career, he bested his career high in receiving yards by 171 yards, and his eight scores were one more than his previous career-best mark that he set in 2022. He's under contract with Chicago through 2025. With the expectation that Moore will have at least the same level of quarterback play, and possibly an elevated level, the wideout will likely be one of the top receivers selected in 2024 fantasy drafts.