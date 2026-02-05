Jackson tallied 43 total tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defensed, including one interception, across 16 regular-season games in 2025.

Prior to his 2025 campaign with the Bears, Jackson was primarily a special-teamer, recording just 26 total tackles across 27 regular-season games with the Saints from 2023 to 2024. While he remained a key special-teams contributor in Chicago (273 special-teams snaps), the 27-year-old started the first four games of his career and logged a personal-best 259 defensive snaps. Set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, Jackson will likely find work as a reserve outside linebacker while continuing to contribute on special teams.