Jackson finished with six tackles (three solo) and an interception Thursday in a 30-24 victory over New England.

Jackson's six stops were good for second-most on Chicago. However, his biggest impact came on a second-quarter interception of Drake Maye in the Bears' end zone to snuff out what looked to be a Patriots scoring drive. Jackson played every Chicago defensive snap Thursday and has posted a snap share of over 79 percent each of the past three weeks after logging less than half of the team's defensive snaps Weeks 1-4.