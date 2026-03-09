Bears' D'Marco Jackson: Re-signs with Bears for two years
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson re-signed with the Bears on a two-year, $7.5 million contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Jackson can earn up to $10.5 million on his new contract with incentives. He made the first four starts of his three-year NFL career during the 2025 regular season while appearing in 16 games. The 27-year-old linebacker spent the preceding two seasons with the Saints.
