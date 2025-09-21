Bears' D'Marco Jackson: Won't play against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Jackson registered an LP-DNP-LP practice log this past week while working through a hamstring injury. He has not progressed enough in his recovery to suit up Sunday, and his next chance to play is Week 4 against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 28. Ruben Hyppolite will serve as the Bears' top backup at outside linebacker behind Tremaine Edmunds and Noah Sewell in Jackson's absence.
