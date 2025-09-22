Bears' Dominique Robinson: Best game of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson recorded four tackles and 1.0 sacks in the Bears' 31-14 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Robinson was quiet in Chicago's first two games, but he came up big against the Cowboys. Until the defensive end can put together some consistency, he'll be tough to trust in IDP lineups.
