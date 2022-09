Robinson notched 1.5 sacks and seven tackles in the Bears' 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

With the 49ers running the ball 37 times along with the game being played in a heavy rainstorm, Robinson took advantage of the opportunity by being a part of both Chicago sacks. Although it's unlikely he's rostered in most IDP leagues, if he has another strong game, he could become a priority waiver add.