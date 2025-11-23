Bears' Dominique Robinson: Departs Sunday due to head injury
By RotoWire Staff
Robinson is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 12 game against Pittsburgh, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robinson was shaken up while making a tackle on Jaylen Warren early in the fourth period. He's since been pulled out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Austin Booker could get more defensive snaps if Robinson is unable to return.
