Robinson is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 12 game against Pittsburgh, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robinson was shaken up while making a tackle on Jaylen Warren early in the fourth period. He's since been pulled out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Austin Booker could get more defensive snaps if Robinson is unable to return.

