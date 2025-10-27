Robinson is expected to be sidelined "for a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain that he sustained during the Bears' 30-16 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robinson sustained the injury during the opening kickoff of Sunday's game and was unable to return. He is a candidate to land on injured reserve given the severity of the injury, which would force him to miss at least the next four games. The fourth-year pro has served on both special teams and on defense as a rotational defensive end, so his absence will mean more defensive snaps for Daniel Hardy and starters Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo.