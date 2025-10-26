Bears' Dominique Robinson: Exits with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Robinson appeared to sustain the injury during the opening kickoff, per Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune. Daniel Hardy should see more rotational snaps at defensive end for as long as Robinson is being evaluated by medical staff on the sidelines.
More News
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Adds 0.5 sacks in win•
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Best game of season•
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Quick return from ankle issue•
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Rotational role as rookie•
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Big performance in NFL debut•