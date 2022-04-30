The Bears selected Robinson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 174th overall.

Recruited as a quarterback at Miami of Ohio who moved to receiver early in his college career, Robinson grew into a 6-foot-5, 253-pound force off the edge later on with the RedHawks. Robinson had an impressive showing at the combine to cement his status in the draft, including a 41-inch vertical. He's short on production but has tools and upside that make him a worthwhile bet for Chicago at this stage of the draft.