Robinson (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on the Bears' practice estimate Tuesday.

Robinson suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game versus the Steelers, and now he's in danger of missing Friday's contest at Philadelphia. Unless he's able to return to the practice field Wednesday or Thursday, it's unlikely he'll be available in Week 13.

