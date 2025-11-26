Bears' Dominique Robinson: In concussion protocol Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on the Bears' practice estimate Tuesday.
Robinson suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game versus the Steelers, and now he's in danger of missing Friday's contest at Philadelphia. Unless he's able to return to the practice field Wednesday or Thursday, it's unlikely he'll be available in Week 13.
More News
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Departs Sunday due to head injury•
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Returns to full participation•
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Won't play against Big Blue•
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Diagnosed with high-ankle sprain•
-
Bears' Dominique Robinson: Exits with ankle injury•