Bears' Dominique Robinson: Ready for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
Robinson practiced in full all week, suggesting he's cleared concussion protocol in time to play in the Week 14 divisional matchup. The fourth-year pro has appeared in nine games this season, recording 13 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Now fully healthy, he's expected to play as one of Chicago's top defensive ends Sunday.
